A Good Hair Day

On Tuesday I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from the show here, which began with the arrival of President and Mme Macron at the White House and moved on to other pressing issues of the day, such as the Trump travel ban, lessons from the Toronto mass murders, and whether a macaca monkey has enforceable copyrights.

Along the way I briefly noted a memorable moment in the history of great power diplomacy, as the American president tenderly brushed a piece of alleged "dandruff" off the French president. It wasn't clear to me that M Macron was familiar with the English word for pellicules, and, given his general diminutive nattiness, it would seem more likely to have been a stray flake of French Embassy croissant than anything requiring specialized scalp treatment.

Trump then explained that "we have to make him perfect", but added, "He is perfect." Eat your heart out, Theresa May. Two great allies, head and shoulder to shoulder:

The bromance doesn't seem to have anything to do with actual policy: As I said on air, Trump is against the Iran nuclear deal, Macron is in favour of it; Trump rejects the Paris climate agreement, Macron supports it; Trump likes way younger women, Macron likes way older women... Nevertheless, they have connected in a way that Trump and Merkel or Trump and May or Obama and anyone have not.

A month or two down the road it would be easy to see Trump and Kim Jong-Un in similarly tactile intimacy: "Rocket Man, you've got a terrific place here. All it needs is a Trump Resort & Casino. What kind of zoning process do you guys have..? You're gonna be winning so much you'll be sick of it... Is that a piece of dandruff on your shoulder or fallout ash?" Etc.

Following my stunning victory in the CRTV vs Steyn suit, Cary Katz, CRTV's boss and sole investor, has taken the unusual step of suing his own company in order to render them bankrupt and unable to pay me what two judges have told them to pay.

