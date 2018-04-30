Last Laughs

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined Tucker to discuss Michelle Wolf's killer routine at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. As is often the case, our conversation attracted the attention of the lads at Media-ite - in this case, Ken Meyer:

"I think actually we are looking at the death of comedy," Steyn declared. "I quite like a lot of shock, edgy, so-called dangerous comedy but this stuff is offensive without actually being funny." Steyn continued to berate Wolf for entertaining the media with Trump jokes when she could've tried joking about issues like North Korea or the recent visit from French president Emmanuel Macron.

That's not quite what I said. There are many excellent jokes to be made about Trump, but the four-millionth-and-thirty-seventh pussy-grabber reprise seems a bit vieux chapeau, don't you think, Ken? Rather 2016, no? As for the new Trump jokes, stand well back:

You guys gotta stop putting Kellyanne on your shows. All she does is lie.

And:

Every time Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] steps up to the podium, I get excited because I'm not really sure what we're going to get: you know, a press briefing... a bunch of lies...

Do the above have the minimal structure to qualify as jokes? I mean, shouldn't it be: Who was that lady I saw you with last night? That was no lady, that was lying Kellyanne Conway. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get away from lying Sarah Sanders.

I'm surprised there weren't hernias from the forced laughs:

"This is sophisticated wit for the smartest people in Washington," Steyn snarked. "This is the death of comedy because there is nothing the Left can make honest jokes about except to mock Republicans as liars or uptight Christian fundamentalists hung up on abortion."

Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, join us tomorrow for another audio edition of our Clubland Q&A, when I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet and inaugurating our little club's first-birthday show. It starts at 4pm North American Eastern Time Tuesday. That's 9pm in London, 10pm in Berlin, 11pm in Cairo, midnight in Moscow, the wee small hours in Asia, an early Wednesday breakfast in Oz, and a slightly more convivial 9am in New Zealand. If you're not yet a Mark Steyn Club member, you can join right now and put a question to me on tomorrow's anniversary edition of our show. Oh, and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership..

Speaking of audio, if you enjoy me on Rush, this coming weekend I'll be joining Mr Snerdley live in Florida. Then I'll be heading to New York for a gala fundraiser for CAMERA, an invaluable institution for the truth on what's happening in the Middle East. More details here - and please note the admission price is considered a tax-deductible donation, and you can get $50 off if you enter promo code MARK.

PS Don't forget our brand new competition arising from sleazy scofflaw Cary Katz's decision to come back for more:

The good news is that CRTV sued Steyn for ten million dollars, and lost, comprehensively. The bad news is that, late on Friday, CRTV re-sued Steyn for five million dollars...

The new complaint is 200 pages long and includes as exhibits two of Steyn's recent Song of the Week selections. Apparently CRTV's head honcho Cary Katz is taking time out of his hectic schedule of suing himself to argue that Mark's essays on "We Are the Champions" and "Oh Happy Day" are disparaging and defamatory of him.

If you can identify anything in my celebration of "Oh Happy Day" that is the least bit defamatory of the self-suing sleazebag Katz, do let us know by emailing here. I'll pick the best entry and buy the lucky winner a year's subscription to CRTV. Second prize is (all together now) two subscriptions to CRTV.

Yeah, it's no side-splitter like the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but then I've got a much smaller writing team...