A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 23-29

Happy Sunday - or early Monday to our Oz and Kiwi readers.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark celebrating the centenary of a great American song, and yukking it up on a rollicking edition of "The Greg Gutfeld Show".

~Our Monday Notebook featured comedy gold from Mitt Romney, Justin Trudeau and more. Later that day, Steyn did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", analyzing both the appalling mass murder in his hometown of Toronto and Kanye West going rogue on Twitter.

~On Tuesday President Macron visited the White House, and Mark covered that and the rest of the day's news guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show. If you enjoy Steyn at the Golden EIB Microphone, this Friday, May 4th, he'll be joining Rush's pal Mr Snerdley live on stage in Lakeland, Florida. If you're in the Sunshine State, we hope to see you there. It should be a fun night.

~On Wednesday Peter Lucey, of Wokingham in Berkshire, resigned his office. Why? Well...

Small Town Mayor Forced to Quit for Following Kassam, Steyn, Wilders on Social Media

Mark was not impressed by the new thought-crime commissars and their court eunuchs. Later, he kept his midweek date with John Oakley on Global News Radio 640, to address the emerging picture of the Toronto carnage, plus a humiliating climbdown by his fellow Ontarian Shania Twain. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault on what chanced to be the 40th anniversary of Juanita Broaddrick's rape by Bill Clinton. Steyn considered the contrasting fortunes of Cosby and Clinton in "A Tale of Two Bills": It was our most-read piece of the week. Later, on his Thursday appearance with Tucker Carlson, he looked at Kanye, Trump and the suddenly expanding roll-call of conservative celebrities. Click below to watch:

~The week ended with more comedy gold: The good news is that CRTV sued Steyn for ten million dollars, and lost, comprehensively. The bad news is that, late on Friday, CRTV re-sued Steyn for five million dollars.

Presumably, after they lose that case, they'll re-re-sue us for $2.5 million. And then $1.25 million. At that rate of attrition, Mark will be able to afford to throw 'em a bone and let 'em win one another three or four suits down the road. The new complaint is 200 pages long and includes as exhibits two of Steyn's recent Song of the Week selections. Apparently CRTV's head honcho Cary Katz is taking time out of his hectic schedule of suing himself to argue that Mark's essays on "We Are the Champions" and "Oh, Happy Day" are disparaging and defamatory of him. Please, no tittering. He means it, and intends to spend whatever seven-figure sum it takes to lose yet another lawsuit.

~On Saturday, our Weekend Notebook pondered a tragic tale out of England and a pitiful one out of Pennsylvania. For our weekly movie date Steyn marked the fiftieth anniversary of The Odd Couple.

On Friday, May 4th, Mark will be joining Mr Snerdley from Rush live on stage in Florida. On Sunday May 6th he'll be in New York for the annual gala fundraiser for CAMERA, an invaluable institution for the truth on what's happening in the Middle East.

