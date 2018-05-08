Sketch Comedy and Sketchier Cases

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined Tucker to discuss Stormy Daniels' appearance, opposite Alec Baldwin as Trump, on "Saturday Night Live". Stormy delivered two lines in the opening sketch: the first, in response to Baldwin-Trump's accusation that "this was all an act", was yeah, because porn stars are famous for their acting; the second was "I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a -comin'..."

For this you need a team of professional writers?

Tucker and I were more interested in trying to figure out what's the crime, and who's the victim. Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in non-visual format, join me tomorrow, Wednesday, in audio only with the great John Oakley north of the border on Toronto's AM640, live at 5pm Eastern.

PS Don't forget our brand new competition arising from CRTV deadbeat scofflaw Cary Katz's decision to come back for more:

The good news is that CRTV sued Steyn for ten million dollars, and lost, comprehensively. The bad news is that, late on Friday, CRTV re-sued Steyn for five million dollars...

The new complaint is 200 pages long and includes as exhibits two of Steyn's recent Song of the Week selections. Apparently CRTV's head honcho Cary Katz is taking time out of his hectic schedule of suing himself to argue that Mark's essays on "We Are the Champions" and "Oh Happy Day" are disparaging and defamatory of him.

If you can identify anything in my celebration of "Oh Happy Day" that is the least bit defamatory of the self-suing sleazebag Katz, do let us know by emailing here. On Friday I'll pick the best entry and buy the lucky winner a year's subscription to CRTV. Second prize is (all together now) two subscriptions to CRTV.

Yeah, it's no side-splitter like the Stormy Daniels climate-change gag, but then I've got a much smaller writing team...

The "Happy Day" competition is part of our first anniversary celebrations of The Mark Steyn Club. We're very grateful to our members all around the world - from Norway to New Zealand to the Northwest Territories. If you're one of our first-week Founding Members and you've already hastened to re-subscribe for another twelve months, I thank you very much. If you're not yet a Steyn Club member and you've been waiting for Year Two to give it a go, you can find out more here. If you're already a Club member and you haven't yet received in your inbox details of our inaugural Steyn Club Cruise, email here and we'll be delighted to remedy the error.