Eat Your Heart Out, Alec Baldwin

Thursday night TV was mostly dominated by President Trump's speech in Indiana. But, as soon as it was over, I joined Tucker Carlson for some instant analysis. Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in a non-visual format, we'll have a couple of audio specials for you this weekend as part of the first anniversary observances of The Mark Steyn Club.

Speaking of which, don't forget our brand new competition arising from CRTV deadbeat scofflaw Cary Katz's decision to come back for more:

The good news is that CRTV sued Steyn for ten million dollars, and lost, comprehensively. The bad news is that, late on Friday, CRTV re-sued Steyn for five million dollars...

The new complaint is 200 pages long and includes as exhibits two of Steyn's recent Song of the Week selections. Apparently CRTV's head honcho Cary Katz is taking time out of his hectic schedule of suing himself to argue that Mark's essays on "We Are the Champions" and "Oh Happy Day" are disparaging and defamatory of him.

If you can identify anything in my celebration of "Oh Happy Day" that is the least bit defamatory of the self-suing sleazebag Katz, do let us know by emailing here - but make sure you get your entry to us by midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific tomorrow night, Friday. Over the weekend we'll pick the best entries and announce the lucky winners on Monday. First prize is a year's subscription to CRTV. Second prize is two subscriptions to CRTV, but you surely saw that coming. We would have a third prize, but it would count as cruel and unjust punishment.

