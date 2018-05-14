Russian to Judgment

Programming note: Tomorrow, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain.

I did double-duty on Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up for discussion was the one-year anniversary of the Russia investigation, which is far less congenial than the one-year anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club. Click below to watch:

Next up were the latest curious revelations about Stormy Daniels' omnipresent lawyer:

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, don't forget Rush tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12 noon Eastern - and we'll have a Steyn Club first anniversary edition of our Clubland Q&A on Wednesday morning.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a Mark Steyn Club all-hits dance party to celebrate our first birthday: In Non-Stop Number Ones, I talked to Julio Iglesias, Bananarama, Andy Williams, Artie Shaw, Lulu, Paul Simon and others about some of the biggest pop records of all time. On Saturday we announced details of another first-anniversary innovation - the inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise sailing from Montreal to Boston this fall - and, in Davy Jones' Locker mode, took a quick tour of the Poseidon with Shelley Winters. For Mother's Day, we presented our annual audio special of sentimental mother songs. And we rounded things out by marking the twentieth anniversary of Frank Sinatra's death this very day in 1998 with a consideration of his screen career and a sampling of musical delights led by "It Was a Very Good Year". If you were busy with Mother's Day observances, we hope you'll want to check out one or two of those as this brand new week begins.

Today, Monday, we were supposed to be announcing the results of our "Oh Happy Day" competition and the winner of what will presumably be the first of an annual Cary Katz Deadbeat Scofflaw Sleazebag Self-Suing Great Patriotic Bum Award, but unfortunately a medical emergency has had our competition-rules adjudicator hors de combat for a couple of days, so we'll save that for tomorrow or Wednesday.

Thank you so much for all the Club subscription renewals this last week. After what Katz and CRTV did, I know very well that I would not be here without the support of our members, for which we are all profoundly grateful. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

See you on the radio tomorrow - and do give me a call.