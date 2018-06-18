Image

Mark Steyn

The Sentimentalization of Public Policy

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined Tucker to discuss the so-called "crisis" of family separation at the US border. I refer in the course of the interview to the sentimentalization of public policy, but I have to say, between her thinly veiled contempt for the sob-sisters of the White House press corps and her firm re-statement of what the law requires, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was admirably unsentimental at today's press conference. I'd like a bit more of that from Washington bigwigs.

Anyway, here's my view of it. Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, join me tomorrow for another audio edition of our Clubland Q&A. I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet for a full hour starting at 4pm North American Eastern Time on Tuesday afternoon. That's 9pm in London, 10pm in Berlin, 11pm in Cairo, midnight in Moscow, the wee small hours in Asia, an early Wednesday breakfast in Oz, and a slightly more convivial 9am in New Zealand. If you're not yet a Mark Steyn Club member, you can join right now and put a question to me on tomorrow's show - oh, and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership, and our inaugural Steyn Club Cruise this September.

