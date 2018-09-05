Image

Mark Steyn

The Handmaid's Tailspin

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/8800/the-handmaid-tailspin

On Wednesday I did double-duty on the airwaves north and south of the border. First up was another guest-hosting stint for Rush on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from those three hours here. Aside from your calls, I also talked to Heather Mac Donald about her new book The Diversity Delusion, and to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley about Bob Woodward's new book, which I described thus: "It's about as credible as the lesbian make-out scene in Wild Things 2." Oh, and for details of that inaugural Steyn cruise I mentioned, see here.

Next came an appearance with the great John Oakley on Toronto's AM640, in which I blame Centigrade for global warming and use my polyester suit to light up Alberta. Click below to listen:

~For that small, brave band who prefer me in visual format, I'll be back with Tucker Carlson live across America tomorrow, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

~The Mark Steyn Club is now well into its second year, and, if you're finally getting round to maybe perhaps possibly considering becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. As in our first year, we are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, to London, Kiribati - and look forward to welcoming many more in the months ahead.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

