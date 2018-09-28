"Advise & Consent" as "Search & Destroy"

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This week's show fell during the US Senate's latest act in the shameful Kavanaugh fiasco - so we looked at some of the bigger issues arising from the circus, including its implications for the rule of law and the cold civil war simmering in America.

My God, the Senate is a vile and repellent institution, but even so it outdid itself yesterday. I almost vomited listening to that oleaginous Connecticut creep Blumenthal throwing in Kavanaugh's face the ancient Common Law caution on witness credibility: Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus - false in one thing, false in everything.

Is there any man who could less credibly deploy that dictum than Blumenthal? A hollow little "stolen honor" fraudster who was false on one huge big thing - that he served in Vietnam when he never went near the joint - but yet expects to be taken seriously on everything else. That was Kavanaguh's only misstep, not flinging that phrase back in his pompous halfwit interrogator's face. Other than that, he gave a raw, impassioned performance so freakishly authentic by US Senate terms that it may have saved the day. We shall know in a few hours.

Thank you for all your thoughts on the subject. We depart from our main theme only for a closing question on journalism studies.

