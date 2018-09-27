Image

Live Around the Planet: Thursday September 27th

by Mark Steyn
This afternoon, Thursday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a brand new Clubland Q&A. It's a different day, due to tedious legal business on Tuesday, but it's at our usual hour - 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Today is a busy news day in America, with the Senate Judiciary Committee examining both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Ford about events in suburban Maryland thirtysomething years ago - and Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein meeting at the White House with the President he's reported to have plotted to remove from office. On the latter, I spoke with Tucker on Monday. On the former, we talked last night about the Democrats' disturbing flight from presumption of innocence. So today I'd like to dig beyond the headlines and discuss the bigger implications behind those two stories in their broadest sense.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

As soon as we go live, members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

So see you back here this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm Tuesday in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm for all you Uighurs in Bermuda - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in the British Isles, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, midnight in Moscow, 1.30am on Friday in Delhi for all you Newfoundlanders who move to India for the half-hour time-zones, 4am in Singapore and Western Australia, a 6am daybreak breakfast in Sydney and Melbourne, alas, and a rather more civilized hour for the kedgeree and deviled kidneys in New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu et al.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

