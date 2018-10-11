Reverse-Engineering the Banana Republic Stuff

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss new disclosures about the Obama Administration's plans should Trump refuse to accept the 2016 election result. Click below to watch: If you're one of that brave band who like Mark in visual format, he'll be back tomorrow, Friday, with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show. The Mark Steyn Show is made possible by Mark Steyn Club members around the planet, for whose support we are most grateful. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here. And don't forget our special Gift Membership.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list