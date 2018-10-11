Reverse-Engineering the Banana Republic Stuff

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss new disclosures about the Obama Administration's plans should Trump refuse to accept the 2016 election result. Click below to watch:
If you're one of that brave band who like Mark in visual format, he'll be back tomorrow, Friday, with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.
The Mark Steyn Show is made possible by Mark Steyn Club members around the planet, for whose support we are most grateful. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here. And don't forget our special Gift Membership.