Someday Your Prince Won't Come

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss new-school princesses Keira Knightley and Kristen Bell and their objections to the old-school fairy tales. Click below to watch:
You can see the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.
I have to say that I sympathize with Ms. Knightley on this one. I've never liked how any of these fairy tales place the woman in a position of needing to be "saved" in one way or another by a man, and I was always sure to tell my daughter that the plots were bulls**t when she watched them. I believe she was able to still enjoy them despite my popping of their fantasy bubbles so to speak, proving that it is indeed possible for humans to separate fantasy from reality.
She grew up to like Trump, so everything seems to have worked out okay.