Image

Mark Steyn

Someday Your Prince Won't Come

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8920/someday-your-prince-wont-come

Send WhatsApp
Print

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss new-school princesses Keira Knightley and Kristen Bell and their objections to the old-school fairy tales. Click below to watch:

You can see the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you enjoy Mark with Tucker, you'll love him with Dennis Miller, together on stage for the first time. Full details here. Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania show go on sale next Monday, but Mark Steyn Club members can access the special pre-sale.

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

CRTV vs Steyn

SCOFFLAWS & DEADBEATS
DEBT CLOCK

$4,289,871.62

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. How Now, Pow Wow Chow?
  2. For Whom the Dog Tolls
  3. Questioned to Death
  4. Hoser Reefer Madness!
  5. The Trials and Tribulations of Being an Irish Conservative

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image