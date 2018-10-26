Meet the Beetle

Welcome to the seventeenth of our monthly audio adventures in Tales for Our Time. This latest radio serial, read by yours truly, is not inappropriate as we approach the season of Halloween - because sometimes you don't need to go out and get a scary costume; sometimes you just wake up one day and find you're wearing it:

As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect.

That's one of the most famous opening sentences in all of literature, and, as I say in my introduction to the first episode, it's a corker. That's what Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis is "about": a man who opens his eyes in bed to find he's now a giant beetle, or cockroach. But this isn't a creature feature, a monster story: Gregor isn't the wolfman. Which is one reason why Kafka was strongly resistant to publishers putting a "gigantic insect" on the cover of his book (top right). It's about metamorphosis in a broader sense: For it is not merely Gregor who is transformed, but his father, his mother and especially his sister - and the relationships between them.

Gregor isn't aware of all this on that first morning. He thinks waking up as a giant beetle is just a minor inconvenience that means he'll have to take the later train to work:

He meant actually to open the door, actually to show himself... He was eager to find out what the others, after all their insistence, would say at the sight of him. If they were horrified then the responsibility was no longer his and he could stay quiet. But if they took it calmly, then he had no reason either to be upset, and could really get to the station for the eight o'clock train if he hurried.

He is to discover that there's rather more to it than that. Metamorphosis is also the story of what happens when a functioning provider finds he no longer has any useful purpose, or a life of self-worth and dignity - and in that sense it is truly a Tale for Our Time. To hear me read Part One of Kafka's novella, prefaced by my own introduction to the story, please click here and log-in.

As I've emphasized since we launched The Mark Steyn Club last year, our regular content - all my daily commentary, cultural and geopolitical essays, our weekend movie and music features, SteynPosts and On the Town and all the rest - will always be free to everyone around the planet. In fact, every week we now offer more free content than at any point in our fifteen-year history. But we have spent the last seventeen months letting Club members in on a few experimental features which we might eventually make more widely available. Tales for Our Time is one such experiment: If you're not a Club member (or you are but you've never partaken of this series) you can hear what you're missing in our first-birthday Tales for Our Times sampler, a 75-minute audio special hosted by me and including excerpts from some of our ripping yarns of the last year - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Joseph Conrad, H G Wells, John Buchan, Jack London, Rudyard Kipling, Scott Fitzgerald and Robert Louis Stevenson.

