Mark Steyn

The De-Normalization of Debate

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss the establishment's strange demand that the response to more violence should be less speech. Click below to watch:

You can see the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you enjoy Mark with Tucker, you'll love him with Dennis Miller, together on stage for the first time. Full details here - and, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to use the special pre-sale code.

Before that - this Sunday afternoon, 3pm October 28th - Mark will be at the Boston Marriott in Newton, Massachusetts to accept the Genesis Award from CJUI (Christians and Jews United for Israel). It should be a fun afternoon, so, if you're in the New England area, we look forward to seeing you.

If you prefer Steyn in audio only, he'll be here this evening, Friday, for Steyn Club members with a brand new nightly radio yarn in our series Tales for Our Time. Don't miss it!

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

