The Delightful Storybook Fashion

Welcome to the final installment of our first festive Tale for Our Time this Christmas - a seasonal sampling from a beloved American classic by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women at Christmas. This concluding installment takes place one year on from yesterday's - another Christmas Day in an America at war, but one that brings the only present the four March sisters really wanted:

Now and then, in this work-a-day world, things do happen in the delightful story-book fashion, and what a comfort that is. Half an hour after every one had said they were so happy they could only hold one drop more, the drop came. Laurie opened the parlor door, and popped his head in very quietly. He might just as well have turned a somersault and uttered an Indian war-whoop; for his face was so full of suppressed excitement and his voice so treacherously joyful, that every one jumped up, though he only said, in a queer, breathless voice, "Here's another Christmas present for the March family." Before the words were well out of his mouth, he was whisked away somehow, and in his place appeared a tall man, muffled up to the eyes, leaning on the arm of another tall man, who tried to say something and couldn't.

This Christmas Day, though freighted with the tragedy that will ultimately befall Beth, is suffused in all the joy and love of the season. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of our Little Women Christmas sampler simply by clicking here and logging-in. The first two installments can be found here.

Thank you for your kind words about this first of our festive treats.

