The Federal Bureau of Deleted Investigation Evidence

On Friday I started the day with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. Thank you to the listener who called up to say he's coming to see me and Dennis Miller at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York. More details on that here. I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on New Year's Eve at 12 noon Eastern. Hope you can join me.

After Open Line Friday and then a short tea break, it was off to Fox to guest-host for Tucker on a busy evening, attending to everything from Trump's threat to close the southern border to the complaint by American witches of Trump characterizing the Russian investigation as a "witchhunt". Along the way Francey Hakes joined me to discuss Rudy Giuliani's call for an investigation of the investigator. Click below to watch:

We'll post any more video as we get it. But you can watch the full show here.

As I've said before, the only thing a guest-host has to do is hold the audience. So I was gratified to see that Thursday's show was the Number Three cable show (just a smidgeonette of a point-oh-oh behind the Number Two) and that we helped Fox win the night and more than doubled Anderson Cooper's audience on CNN - especially in the face of the leftie boycott campaign. I'm very grateful to Mindy and the rest of Tucker's terrific production team, and thank all who tuned in.

See you this evening for another edition of Mark at the Movies.