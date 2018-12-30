We do our Song of the Week in print, audio and video, according to what suits. So, as a postscript to my essay on "Blue Christmas", and our live-performance audio special with Elisabeth von Trapp and Hanno Schilf on "Silent Night", here's the third of this year's seasonal songs - a first-footing video edition celebrating the second most successful New Year number after "Auld Lang Syne". I explain the song's background - and then take a crack at it live:

That's Pete Callard on guitar in the spooky intro and outro, with Geoff Eales providing the midnight piano plinks. Pete was touring with Petula Clark when we recorded this, so I thank Pet for her characteristic generosity in very graciously giving Pete the night off so he could skedaddle back and nursemaid me through that rather eerie verse. And, of course, those "Auld Lang Syne" evocations in the instrumental break are courtesy of Kevin Amos and the band. It came out a few seconds longer than the album version, but we hope it didn't outstay its welcome.

There's more live music from Mark's shows over the years in his On the Town best-of-the-guests special coming up on Twelfth Night.

