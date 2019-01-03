Image

Mark Steyn

Teaching the Masses a Lesson

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

Programming note: Today, Thursday, I'll be starting the day at NewsRadio WHAM 1180 in Rochester, New York with Bob Lonsberry at 10am Eastern. You can listen live here. Dennis Miller and I will be at the Kodak Center in Rochester in a few weeks' time for our first ever show together - and, with premium tickets, you get to meet Dennis and me at the end of the evening. More details of Rochester and our other dates here.

~On Wednesday afternoon, I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics were the proposed beaded curtain on America's southern (and maybe northern border) - and the disgraceful spectacle of the worthless cry-bullies of Wilfrid Laurier "University" suing their victim, Lindsay Shepherd. Click below to listen:

For that brave band who prefer me in vision, tonight, Thursday, I'll be with Tucker Carlson south of the border at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

Speaking of that Rochester gig with the great Dennis Miller, for those Ontario listeners who enjoy my visits to the Oakley show, we hope to see a few of you at our New York dates. We know at least one Montrealer coming to the Rochester show, but, if you're anywhere along the QEW, it's a lot closer. And Kingston (or even Ottawa) isn't that inconvenient for the Miller/Steyn Syracuse gig.

The Mark Steyn Club is now well into its second year, and, if you're finally getting round to maybe perhaps possibly considering becoming a member, please see here. We are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, to London, Kiribati - and look forward to welcoming many more in the months ahead.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

ON THE AIR

~ On Thursday Mark joins Bob Lonsberry at 10am Eastern Time on Rochester's WHAM 1180 to talk about his upcoming tour with Dennis Miller.

