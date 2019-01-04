Image

Mark Steyn

Straw Man

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

https://www.steynonline.com/9126/straw-man

On Thursday, I started the day with Bob Lonsberry at NewsRadio WHAM 1180 in Rochester, New York, where Dennis Miller and I will be in a few weeks' time, live at the Kodak Center. Bob was far too kind to a poor jobbing guest-host like yours truly, but I enjoyed the conversation and am looking forward to my Rochester gig. Click below to listen:

By the way, at Rochester, with VIP seating, you get to meet Dennis and me after the show. More details of Rochester and our other New York/Pennsylvania dates here.

~At the other end of the day, I checked in with Tucker Carlson to discuss the accelerating ban on plastic straws - the latest symptom of the western left's preference for hyper-regulatory virtue-signaling over addressing anything that matters. Click below to watch:

For the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", including the above-referenced segment with Heather Mac Donald on the decline of men and families, click here.

I may say, as someone who drinks strawless grown-up beverages, that the war on the straw is nevertheless symbolic and poignant. When I was a kid, the plastic straw was one of those things that distinguished America from the rest of the west: If you ordered, say, a milk shake or a carbonated beverage in a continental country, you'd get one of those paper straws, the top third of which would almost immediately flatten from all the sucking, so that no liquid would pass through it, and the lower third of which would soften and biodegrade into the drink before you'd got halfway through. The demonization of the blameless plastic straw is a small but telling loss to mankind.

