Mark Steyn

The Beto and Cher Show

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined Tucker to consider who's more shallow and empty-headed these days - politicized celebrities, or celebrity politicians:

Cher seems to be the one person in the country who actually believes the government-shutdown Beltway dinner theatre. She looks out of her window, she can't see over the border wall around her own estate, and she thinks the streets are full of people who are dying of disease. Their corpses are going unburied. There are flies all around the mound of corpses outside. Tens of millions of Americans have died. For God's sake, give Trump his wall!

But, while Cher went to the wall for Trump, Beto went to the dentist. And then Instagrammed his teeth-cleaning. Coming next: Cory Booker watches paint dry. Click below to watch:

Before Elizabeth Warren, Cher was the most famous part-Cherokee in America. See her famous hit "Half Breed", which Senator Warren is remaking for her campaign theme as "One-One Thousand and Twenty-Fourth Breed".

For the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", click here.

If you like me with Tucker, try me with Dennis Miller. We'll be live on stage together for the first time, kicking off next month in Reading, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York. Two on the aisle makes a great treat for your loved one - especially if you book a VIP ticket, where you'll not only enjoy the best seats, but also get the opportunity to meet Dennis and me after the show. Full details on the Miller/Steyn tour here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

