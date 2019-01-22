Live Around the Planet: Tuesday January 22nd

This afternoon, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet in our first Clubland Q&A of 2019. We kick off at our usual hour - 4pm Eastern Standard Time in North America/9pm GMT. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'd like to entertain your further thoughts arising from our Monday topic - the respectable right's headlong rush to join the Twitter mob in destroying the lives of some Kentucky schoolboys. Last night on TV, Tucker and I returned to the subject:

"Cyber-jackals are loosed fairly randomly to destroy people's lives in nothing flat," he said. "This is evil." He said that powerful people on the right, like writer William Kristol and on the left -- like actresses Kathy Griffin and Alyssa Milano -- appeared fine with "destroying nobodies." Steyn said that when people like Kristol accept initial premises without further investigation, it shows that "the right fights on the left's terms" at times.

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, starting with his very sharp opening monologue on the Lincoln Memorial showdown, here.

This afternoon I'd like to pick up on that first thought of mine: When I was a kid and watched sci-fi movies set in a futuristic dystopia where dehumanized individuals are mere chattels of an unseen all-powerful machine policed by commissars in identikit variety-show tinfoil suits in a land where technology has advanced but liberty has retreated, I always found the caper less interesting than the unseen backstory: How did they get there from here? And, as I say to Tucker above, we're now in the getting-there-from-here phase:

Things are changing very fast. And, if we don't fully understand why they're changing and where they're heading, we're going to end up in one of those dehumanized dystopias - and very soon.

