The Respectable Right and the Revolutionary Left

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show we expanded on the topic of my Monday column and appearance with Tucker - the folly of the respectable right in always fighting on the terms dictated by the revolutionary left. At the weekend, over a fake "hate crime" at the Lincoln Memorial, that led to a stunning debacle for one of America's conservative institutions, National Review.

I took questions from Club members on that and related matters, starting with my view that we are in the midst of a very swift transition from a free-ish society to a technological tyranny; and concluding with some dark thoughts on the wall that is undoubtedly being built, with an unlimited budget. We hope you find it an illuminating and rewarding hour.

Of the many questions I didn't get to, we'll pick up a few extras in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're not yet a Steyn Club member but you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here.

As to those looming Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn tour dates I mentioned, they're Reading, Pennsylvania, followed by Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and then back to Penn for Wilkes-Barre. And don't forget, with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats but get to meet me and Dennis after the show.

Tomorrow, Thursday, I'll be back on the telly with Tucker.

