Live Around the Planet: Friday February 8th

On today's show I'd like to entertain your further thoughts arising from our Tucker topics this week, starting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and our old friend Senator Markey's "Green New Deal". Here's what I had to say last night - first up was Dana Perino, then yours truly:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, starting with his blistering monologue on blackface progressives, here.

That's the other topic I'd like to pick up on this afternoon - the necessary hypocrisy of contemporary liberalism. And, as it's the weekend, I'll also take any questions you might have on our cultural coverage here at SteynOnline - the movies, the music, the audio fiction and video poetry - what you like about it, and any dissatisfactions you might have. Alternatively, you might want to take issue with the distinction Dennis Miller draws in Pennsylvania's Times-Leader re the forthcoming Miller/Steyn stage show :

Describing Steyn as "intimately more informed on the state of the world," Miller added, " I'm a comedian. He's a genius."

We'll see how that plays in Wilkes-Barre. For more on this month's Miller/Steyn tour dates, see here.

