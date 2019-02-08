Image

Mark Steyn

The Identity Politics Minstrel Show

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9181/the-identity-politics-minstrel-show

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this rare Friday show we discussed Virginia blackface, Washington redskins, and New Deal greenies. We hope you find it an illuminating and rewarding hour.

Of the many questions I didn't get to, we'll pick up a few extras in the next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. If you're not yet a Steyn Club member but you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here.

As to those looming Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn tour dates I mentioned, they're Reading, Pennsylvania on February 22nd, followed by Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and then back to Penn for Wilkes-Barre. And don't forget, with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats but get to meet me and Dennis after the show. As Dennis tells the Scranton Times-Leader:

"There are enough targets on both sides of the aisle," he said, adding that his hope for the show is "for conservatives and liberals to come away holding their lower right side and saying 'That hurt.' "

As long as it's not your hernia...

