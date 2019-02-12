AOC Goes Full Beltway

Programming note: This afternoon, Tuesday, just after 5pm Eastern please join me and the great Dennis Miller together on the radio with Rich Zeoli at 1210 WPHT The Big Talker in Philadelphia.

~On Friday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", an advisor to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez blatantly lied about the first draft of her Green New Deal. (I had my say the night before on her plans to eliminate bovine flatulence.) So on Monday evening I joined Tucker to bemoan AOC's accelerated descent into just another cynical butt-covering pol. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, including the prior interview I referenced, here.

For that brave band who enjoy me on video, I'll be here tomorrow with a brand new SteynPost.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, don't miss me and Dennis on the radio at the aforementioned 1210 WPHT in Pennsylvania, with Rich Zeoli just after 5pm Eastern this afternoon. You can listen live here.

Rich will be introducing Dennis and me at the opening night of our very first stage tour together. That's next week, Friday February 22nd, at the Santander Center in Reading, and there are still a few tickets left.

We'll be in Syracuse, New York the following night, and after that headed for Rochester and Wilkes-Barre. Don't forget, with VIP seats you get to meet me and Dennis after the show, have a photo with us, and take home an autographed gift. But bear in mind the VIP tickets are going fast - there's maybe a dozen left for Reading, Rochester and Wilkes-Barre, a little more for Syracuse - so don't leave it too late. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn shows here.