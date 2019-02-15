Image

Mark Steyn

The Wall and the Bill

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9197/the-wall-and-the-bill

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I found myself busier than usual with Brian Kilmeade and a lot of breaking news on budget deals and national emergencies. First up was Congressman Chip Roy, then Kris Kobach, then me:

Then the House began to vote...

And suddenly the bill was passed...

For the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", click here.

For more of me and Brian, join us this morning with Ainsley and Steve on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends", live across America at 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific.

And for even more of me and Brian I'll be on his radio show immediately after the telly.

On the other hand,how about Steyn on stage? With the great Dennis Miller together for the first time. Our adorable deplorable tour kicks off in a week's time at the Santander Centre in Reading, Pennsylvania and then the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, New York. Two on the aisle makes a great treat for your loved one - especially if you book a VIP ticket, where you'll not only enjoy the best seats, but also get the opportunity to meet Dennis and me after the show, have your picture snapped, and take home a special autographed gift. Full details on the Miller/Steyn tour here.

Image

