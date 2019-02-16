Image

Mark Steyn

Too Woke Too Soon

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

Print

Programming note: Tonight, Saturday, I'll be joining Kat, Tyrus and my fellow Torontonian Dr Debra Soh on "The Greg Gutfeld Show", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in1

Yesterday, I made a rare Friday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to consider whether the Democrat field is getting too woke too soon. Click below to watch:

If you're one of that small but brave band who enjoy me in video, how about live on stage? I'll be with the great Dennis Miller together for the first time. Our adorable deplorable tour kicks off this Friday, February 22nd, at the Santander Centre in Reading, Pennsylvania, where there are just a few seats left, and then moves to the Crouse-Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, New York the following night. Two on the aisle makes a great post-Valentine treat for your loved one - especially if you book VIP tickets, where you'll not only enjoy the best seats, but also get to meet Dennis and me after the show, have your picture snapped and take home an autographed gift. Full details about the Miller/Steyn tour here.

