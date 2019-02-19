What Not to Wear (Hard News Edition)

Programming note: Please join me on the radio at 8am Eastern this morning, Tuesday, with Ian Wheatley on 570 WSYR in Syracuse - where I'll be appearing at the Oncenter with Dennis Miller this Saturday.

~On Presidents Day I kept my Monday date with Tucker Carlson to ponder 2020 Democrat favorite Kamala Harris' shopping expedition with her CBS, CNN and LA Times girlfriends. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, including some sharp analysis of Jussie Smollett and Andrew McCabe, here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, see you on the radio with Ian Wheatley imminently. You can listen live here. Ian's WSYR colleague Dave Allen will be introducing me and Dennis Miller live at the Oncenter on Saturday:

This is the very first Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn tour. It kicks off Friday, February 22nd, at the Santander Center in Reading, Pennsylvania, where there are still just a few tickets left. We'll be at the Oncenter in Syracuse the following night, and after that headed for Rochester and Wilkes-Barre. Don't forget, with VIP seats you get to meet me and Dennis after the show, have a photo with us, and take home an autographed gift. But bear in mind the VIP tickets are going fast - there's under a dozen left for Reading, Rochester and Wilkes-Barre, and they're all gone for Syracuse - so don't leave it too late. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn shows here.

