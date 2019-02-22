Image

Mark Steyn

Reparations and Neo-Apartheid

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Mark is en route to Reading, Pennsylvania, where he'll be appearing tonight with Dennis Miller at the Santander Performing Arts Centre. There are still four good seats left in the loges if you're interested. On his way he found time to keep his Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the Democrat presidential candidates' call for slavery reparations and even more identity-politics divisiveness. Click below to watch:

For the full episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", click here.

IMark will be here later tonight with a brand new SteynPost and over the weekend with a special Tale for Our Time. But there's nothing like Steyn live on stage, and together with the great Dennis Miller for the very first time. After tonight in Reading, their adorable deplorable tour heads to the Oncenter in Syracuse, New York tomorrow night, Saturday. Two on the aisle makes a great treat for your loved one - especially if you book a VIP ticket, where you'll not only enjoy the best seats, but also get the opportunity to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have your picture snapped, and take home a special autographed gift.

Next weekend they'll be at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Friday March 1st and then the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre the following night. Full details on the Miller/Steyn tour here.

