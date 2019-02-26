Image

Mark Steyn

Oscar Ennui

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

Programming note: Please join me on the radio this afternoon, Tuesday, with Rich Zeoli across Pennsylvania on The Big Talker 1210 WPHT. Rich did a grand job introducing Dennis Miller and me on stage in Reading last weekend, and he'll be doing the honors again this Saturday at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

~Last night I kept my Monday date with Tucker Carlson to do a little bit of Oscar post-mortem, following Lisa Boothe's very sharp analysis, which you can see here. After Lisa it was my turn. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker, including the latest on Jussie Smollett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez et al, here.

If you enjoy me with Tucker, try me with the great Dennis Miller. The opening night of the very first Miller/Steyn stage tour was last weekend, and we were very gratified by the response. Frank Tait, a First-Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I echo the comments from the Reading show - great venue and it was a blast - Mark and Dennis were very gracious backstage for the photos!

Well, Dennis is always very gracious. I get cranky and stand-offish and start yelling for security. This Friday, March 1st, we'll be at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York and then the following night, Saturday March 2nd, at the aforementioned Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania:

Inveterate Steyn Club commenter Fran Lavery just snaffled up one of the last VIP tickets for the Rochester show, but there are still half-a-dozen left - VIP seats are all sold out for Wilkes-Barre, so don't leave it too late. VIP theatregoers get not only great seats but a photo with me and Dennis after the show and an autographed gift to take home. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn shows here.

