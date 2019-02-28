Image

Mark Steyn

The Blurry Area in the Middle

The Adorable Deplorable Tour

The Adorable Deplorables: Miller and Steyn

Programming note: Tonight, Thursday, Mark joins Tucker Carlson live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up!

~After a smash opening night in Reading, Pennsylvania, the Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn Adorable Deplorable Tour continues tomorrow night at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York. Patrice Wilding talks to both Dennis and Mark in today's edition of The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where Miller and Steyn will be live at the Kirby Center on Saturday night. It was a fun interview:

When friends Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn get together for dinner, their riffs on the news of the world make for memorable conversations punctuated by sharp, sardonic wit.

Well, that's the idea. Dennis gave his take on the night:

'I'm a comedian. I might make a salient point, but I hope you'll be saying, "Geez, that guy killed me."'

Mark offered a more equivocal view:

'What I like about Dennis is he's a comedian who strays into commentary. I talk a lot about serious things â€” war, pestilence and disease â€” but I stray into comic areas. We meet in the middle in the blurry area.'

Judging from the reaction on their opening dates in Reading and Syracuse, the audience finds the blurry area in the middle a riotous place to be. You can read the full interview with Patrice here.

Miller and Steyn will be at the Kirby Center on Saturday night, March 2nd, and, if you're one of Michael Mann's Mannboys in State College, we hope you'll consider making the trip because Dennis and Mark may talk a little climate change. Tickets are available in person at the box office, and by telephone at 1-800-745-3000 - or by clicking here and entering promo code ZEOLI to get ten dollars off:

The night before, tomorrow Friday, Miller and Steyn will be at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York. Tickets are available here and in person at the box office - or by telephone at 1-800-745-3000. There are still a few good seats left in the front of the balcony. And don't forget, with VIP tickets you get to have your picture snapped with Dennis and Mark after the show, and take home a special autographed gift.

Mark will see you tonight on the telly with Tucker!

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

