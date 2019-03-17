A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 11-17

Happy St Patrick's Day to all our Irish readers. We shall have a song for the season later today - and don't forget an authentic son and daughter of Erin, film producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, will be joining us on the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise. More details below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn cruising down the river from a Wimbledon tearoom to the Yangtze in throes of Maoist revolution.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered Bush on Churchill and Trump, the criminalization of bad movie reviews, and Brexit betrayed.

~On Tuesday Steyn swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to ponder childlessness and meatlessness. Click below to watch:

~Tucker Carlson found himself under fire this week when ancient tapes surfaced of him. In solidarity Mark published student-loan mogul Cary Katz's "smoking gun" video of Steyn outtakes which the loser litigant has introduced in evidence in one of his many lawsuits against Mark. It was our most-read and most-viewed piece of the week.

~On Thursday Steyn addressed Westminster's betrayal of UK voters: "Exit Brexit."

~On Friday Mark and Tucker marveled at the sudden disruption of Democrat diversity by the Great White Privileged Hope, Beto O'Rourke:

~For our Saturday movie date, Mark wished Batman a happy eightieth birthday.

As noted above Cary Katz and his phony conservative BlazeTV's many lawsuits against Steyn have prevented him writing or recording much in the last two years, so we are grateful for the ongoing popularity of the back catalogue. Mark's 2015 bestselling cat album, Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats, dedicated to his own groovy feline Marvin, has racked up a bunch of five-star reviews at Amazon, including this latest from M Cowan:

Great artist So fun to listen to Mark sing....always brings a smile to my face!

Thank you, Mr or Ms Cowan. One day, years from now, we will get back to cats and be done with Katz. In the meantime, Feline Groovy is available on CD from the Steyn store or CD Baby, or for instant gratification via digital download from iTunes or Amazon.

If you missed the first Miller/Steyn Adorable Deplorable Tour, we'll be announcing new dates soon - and for Miller/Steyn fans for whom one night isn't enough there's always the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise, sailing from Vancouver through Alaska's Inside Passage to Glacier Bay and Ketchikan. Cabins are going very fast, and, as with most travel accommodations, the prices are more favorable the earlier you book, and the range of available staterooms. For those coming from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you're dialing from almost anywhere but Australia (ie, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America), it's 001 (770) 952-1959; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here. As last year's cruisers know, Cindy is super-helpful.

Much of our content at SteynOnline is made possible thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here. And don't forget our special Gift Membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.