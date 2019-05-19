We're awash in music this weekend as our Mark Steyn Club second-birthday celebrations continue. Last night was spent with Elgar, Mahler, Brahms, Mussorgsky and other composers who've contributed to our Tales for Our Time. Today we're honored to present another live-performance edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, and with the irrepressible Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits.

A couple of weeks back I noted the death of a marvelous pop composer, Les Reed, and chose to memorialize him with an early hit for Tom Jones, "It's Not Unusual". But I mentioned en passant:

Les and Geoff [Stephens] went on to write many other songs, including their masterpiece, 'There's a Kind of Hush (All Over the World Tonight)', which Herman's Hermits made a monster hit all over the world now and forever. I love the melody Reed came up with, and maybe we'll do that for a Song of the Week in the weeks ahead.

After that initial hit version, everybody did "Kind of Hush": Engelbert, Johnny Mathis, Perry Como, Margaret Whiting, Trini Lopez, Percy Faith, Jo Stafford, Jim Nabors, Ray Conniff, our old friend Ed Ames of the Ames Brothers, Paul Mauriat (the "Love is Blue" fellow), Barry Manilow, and the Carpenters. But, whenever I think of this song, the version that plays in my head is that original hit record by Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits. So I sat down with Peter to talk about the song, its writers and producer, and the original recording session. Peter performs the song acoustically and then we catch him live on stage singing the song with a full complement of Hermits, as he does somewhere in the world every other night of the year. We think you'll appreciate these twin performances of a classic British Invasion pop song. To enjoy, simply click below:

Peter Noone with Herman's Hermits:

Vance Brescia, Billy Sullivan, guitars;

Rich Spina, keyboards;

and Dave Ferrara, drums.

If you get the chance to see Peter live, don't miss it: It's not just the music, but a lot of big laughs too, including some excellent musical gags.

