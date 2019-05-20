Steyn in for Rush Today!

Happy Victoria Day to all our Canadian readers! South of the border, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

I'm not sure what's on the rundown for today's show, but there's sure to be exciting news from hither and yon - the Joe Biden poll surge, the continuing dissolution of the southern border, Iranian rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Iraq, and more disturbing revelations about the Deep State subversion of the Trump campaign. We'll try to get to as much of it as we can.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my column on President Trump's pardon of Conrad Black, and the squalid state of the US federal justice system. More convivially, we also presented two Tales for Our Times audio specials - the first sampling some of Steyn's serializations of Conan Doyle, H G Wells, Jack London, Joseph Conrad, Scott Fitzgerald and more; and the second sampling some of the accompanying music by Elgar, Mahler, Brahms, Mussorgsky and more. (A brand new Tale for Our Time launches this Friday). Our Saturday movie date went toe to toe with Doris Day, and our Sunday song selection featured a live performance of "There's a Kind of Hush (All Over The World)" by my special guest Peter Noone with Herman's Hermits. If you were too busy being stitched up by federal prosecutors, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the radio at noon Eastern, on the telly with Tucker tonight, and tomorrow for Part Two of my in-depth interview with Deep State target George Papadopoulos.