Mark Steyn

Iconed Out

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and I considered Robert De Niro's ongoing destruction of his sanity: While presenting an "American Icon Award" to Al Pacino, he somehow managed to divert into a disquisition on what would really Make America Great Again - the arrest of Trump . Click below to watch::

If you're one of that small brave band who enjoy me in video, we'll be back on Tuesday afternoon with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show - Part Two of my interview with George Papadopoulos. (You can find Part One here.) And, for those who prefer me in non-visual formats, we'll have a Steyn Club second birthday Tale for Our Time launching this Friday.

The aforementioned Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time and made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, currently celebrating its second a anniversary. We are very gratified by all those First Fortnight Founding Members who've decided to sign up for another twelve months. On the other hand, if you were waiting a year or two to see if we were in it for the long haul, we do welcome new members, and you can find more details about the Club here - or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

