Lindsay Shepherd vs Parliament

"Just remember who the Nazis are," Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told free speech advocate Lindsay Shepherd last week in Ottawa.

Lindsay appeared alongside Mark and his old National Post colleague John Robson last Tuesday before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights as the parliamentary committee weighs whether to bring back section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act from its rightful place in the grave.

Mark wrote about his thoughts on the committee appearance and the fecklessness of its supposed Conservative representatives.

Lindsay has now released a podcast describing her own bizarre experience after flying across the country to take a stand for free speech.

In it she addresses the bad faith questioning of her by the Liberals, as evidenced by the double standard between treatment of her and that of a prior witness, Muslim lawyer Naseem Mithoowani. She also takes aim at what the Canadian left has been holding up as something of a gotcha moment, when Erskine-Smith asked the panelists to pinpoint an example of Criminal Code overreach on hate speech within the last 50 years.

Confused by liberals on Twitter thinking it was a "gotcha" when Mark Steyn, Lindsay Shepherd and John Robson couldn't give MP Erskine-Smith an example of Criminal Code overreach on hate speech. No one was objecting to Criminal Code, but rather Canadian Human Rights Commission. â€” Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) June 5, 2019

None of the panelists had an answer. Perhaps that was because, as our friend Andrew Lawton points out, no one on the committee was talking about the Criminal Code, but rather the Canadian human rights bureaucracy, whose reign is littered with examples of censorship and overreach, as Mark pointed out during his testimony.

If you want to hear more from Lindsay, check out Mark's full-length interview with her from a little over a year ago.

