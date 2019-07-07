A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 1-7

The New York Appellate Division courthouse, where Mark Steyn won yet another case this week.

Another banner week at SteynOnline, replete with national birthdays and another judicial victory. Here's how the last seven days looked for Steyn.

~Mark's daily serialization of his latest Tale for our Time, Erskine Childers' one and only novel The Riddle of the Sands, continued along. We're up to part 23 now, with the 24th instalment coming up this evening. But fear not, late-adopters: you can pick things up from the beginning at the Tales for our Time homepage.

~On Monday, Mark paid tribute to the 152nd birthday of his home and native land of Canada with a special Dominion Day essay. As he geared up for the occasion he did this sit-down with his old chum Conrad Black, you may recall.

~Mark's Tuesday Notebook took a look at the wokefication of the 2020 Democratic primary debates, and Antifa's assault of a gay, Asian journalist who doesn't hew to the left's worldview.

~Some breaking news took over the SteynOnline banner Wednesday as Steyn emerged victorious from both New York's appellate court and the American Arbitration Association in another pair of CRTV's many lawsuits against him.

~We wrapped ourselves in the red, white and blue for Independence Day with a special song for the season, George M Cohan's You're a Grand Old Flag.

~Laura Rosen Cohen's rapid-fire new feature, Laura's Links, took us from Justin Trudeau's briefcase to a miniature Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the unwokeness of the Dalai Lama.

~For your weekend viewing pleasure, guest film columnist Kathy Shaidle delved into the quiz show satire Champagne for Caesar, starring Ronald Colman.

