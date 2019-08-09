Live Around the Planet: Friday August 9th

Today, Friday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's rundown, I'm happy to take follow-up questions on the topics I've been chewing over this week with Tucker Carlson, Alex Pierson and Brian Kilmeade - jazz-handed socialists, litigious pseudo-trannies and self-loathing Arquette starlets would be enough to fill any hour. But, as this is our first Q&A of Season Three of The Mark Steyn Club, I'll also open it up as we proceed to any other topics that might be weighing heavy on you this Friday (or Saturday, for our Asian and Antipodean listeners). Oh, and if you have any thoughts on our classic fiction serializations or live music (or next year's Steyn cruise), I'd be thrilled to talk about those as well.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We treasure all our First Day Founding Members who've been with us literally since Day One two years ago. But we also like to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this month or this week feel free to shoot me a question on any topic that appeals. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. In recent days we've had new members join from Laguna Beach and Louisville, from Ontario and Oxfordshire, from Norway and New Zealand and many other places - and all our newbies are welcome to chip in when we crank it up in a few hours' time.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our sixteen-year history: more columns, more essays, more audio, more video. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also Tales for Our Time, my series of video poetry, and much more. We're a convivial band in the Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, you can find out more about it right here - or, if you have pals who are partial to audio fiction, you can sign 'em up for our special Gift Membership, and they'll be all set for our next Tale for Our Time.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in New York and Miami. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in London, 10pm in Paris, Berlin and Cairo, 11pm in Istanbul, Jerusalem and Moscow, the early hours of Saturday morning in Asia, a somewhat grisly 4am alarm call in Hong Kong and Perth, a 6am breakfast in Sydney and Melbourne, and a slightly more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in New Zealand and beyond.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.