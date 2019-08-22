War of Words by Mark Steyn

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Then Mark weighed in:

CARLSON: When we give up these battles over words, we give up autonomy. If someone else can tell you what words you can use, that person is in charge of your mind. I've never understood why we allow that to happen.

STEYN: Absolutely. And you see it on one of the critical issues for the Trump Administration, immigration... Speaking as an immigrant myself, the term 'immigrant' no longer means what it used to - which is someone who comes here legally and fills in the paperwork... When they introduced this term 'undocumented immigrants', as a joke in a column in The Chicago Sun-Times, I said why don't we call them members of the Undocumented-American community? Harry Reid, about two years later, stood up on the floor of the Senate and actually used the phrase 'Undocumented-Americans' without irony.

