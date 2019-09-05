The Return of Biden's Mojo

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark joined Tucker to consider Joe Biden's latest adventures on the campaign trail as reported by The Washington Post:

In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.

Steyn took a more generous view:

Carlson turned to Steyn, who maintained that the fictitious story was, in fact, Biden at his best. "To be fair, Tucker, this is the old Biden back," he said. "The recent Biden of this campaign, the stumbling, bumbling, mumbling guy who can't remember the name of Barack Obama, that's an embarrassment. He stumbles, he trips on three-syllable words like 'Democrat.'" "But this is classic Biden," Steyn went on. "This is Biden at top form, where he does this vivid, coherent, brilliant narrative, in which not a single detail is correct."

Click below to watch:

You can see the full segment here. Playboy's Washington correspondent didn't care for Steyn:

This dude who dresses like a Bond villain who buys his wardrobe at Target.

More from the lads at Twitchy.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, please join him in audio only for a brand new Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet right here at SteynOnline on Friday at 4pm North American Eastern time - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, but do check local listings. As for aural entertainments more generally, don't forget to check in daily just before noon Eastern for the latest episode in what's proving a highly popular audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

As the third season of the Steyn Club gets into top gear, we thank all our members in every corner of the earth. If you were waiting a couple of years to see if we were in it for the long haul, well, we are. You can find more details about the Club here - including our special Gift Membership.