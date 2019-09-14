False Prophets Unveiled

Today brings us our 28th and final episode of SteynOnline's exclusive audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

In this chapter Herald Sun and Daily Telegraph columnist Andrew Bolt explores the crumbling "tyranny of the experts" â€“ looking at the problems of being so deferential to those with umpteen letters after their names, especially when they've been proven wrong so repeatedly.

To bolster his case, Mr. Bolt's chapter walks us through several of the most exceptionally wrong predictions of recent years, from drought to the disappearance of snow.

You can listen to this latest episode right here.

