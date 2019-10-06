A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 30-October 6

Mark with Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas and Hillsdale president Larry Arnn at the college's 175th birthday observances this week

This week Mark was in Michigan with Clarence Thomas, Mollie Hemingway, Victor Davis Hanson and Pat Sajak for Hillsdale College's 175th birthday and the dedication of its beautiful new chapel - and rounded things out with a Sunday morning appearance on Sky Australia's "Outsiders" (we'll link to any video as soon as it's posted).

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Johnny Mercer's first great train song.

~On Monday Mark learned to camp with the world's wokest mammy singer. "Blackface Narcissus" was our most-read piece of the week.

Later he joined Tucker Carlson to address the subsequently #MeTooed Robert De Niro's incisive analysis of the current administration. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's edition of Laura's Links offered a tour of Internet delights from Yiddish dogs and Liberal underbusing to wheeling tortoises and gender-free policing.

~Mark's Midweek Notebook wondered whether loser litigant and Nobel Liareate Michael E Mann was about to go full scofflaw and deadbeat.

~On Thursday Steyn bade farewell to Jacques Chirac and a cozy Continent where a candidate who's left of right of left of center could square off against a candidate who's ever so slightly right of left of right of left of center.

Afterwards Mark checked in with Tucker Carlson to agree with Joe Biden that the Democrat "frontrunner" is indeed going nowhere:

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a range of topics from President Pence and post-presidential Trump to conservatism's free-speech fainthearts and Swedish proposals for more cannibalism. You can listen to the full show here.

~For our weekend movie date Mark observed the hundredth birthday of the best Blofeld.

A new week of print, audio and video delights begins tonight at SteynOnline with a special live-performance edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.