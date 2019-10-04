Image

Mark Steyn

Baby Food for Thought

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In this latest edition, we chewed over everything from President Pence and post-presidential Trump to conservatism's free-speech fainthearts and Swedish proposals for more cannibalism. Plus Boris in the Brexit box, and the corruption of Justice.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Club members for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A.

If you're one of that brave band that prefers me in vision, on Sunday morning Oz time (which is Saturday a little after 6pm North American Eastern Time) I'll be on Outsiders on Sky Australia, taking about the US Attorney General's probe into Anglo-Aussie involvement in the "Russia investigation".

