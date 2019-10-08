She's With Her

Congratulations to my pal Andrew Lawton. Yesterday he won a tremendous court victory over the totalitarian tosspots at Canada's election debate commission who tried to exclude him from last night's big beano. The case had a great name - Lawton vs Canada - and Lawton kicked Canada's butt.

That said, while Andrew sued to get into the debate, after watching it I'd have sued to get out. But I'll be talking about that and related matters on a rare Tuesday appearance with Toronto's drivetime colossus John Oakley live on AM640 at 5pm Eastern.

Meanwhile, for that brave band who prefer me on camera, on Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and I discussed Hillary Clinton's ongoing campaign for the Presidency three years after the result was called. Click below to watch:

By the way, that reference to Russia having her emails always makes me laugh. Thanks to her, everyone has her emails - the Russians, the Iranians, the Germans, the Chinese, the Saudis, the French... It would be easier and quicker to list the countries that don't: I believe Kiribati doesn't have them, and Montenegro only has about twelve per cent.

At any rate, to see the full hour with Tucker please click here. There's a lot more TV and radio to come this week.

See you on the Oakley show at 5pm.