Trump After Trump

As a follow-up to last week's Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on who can do Trumpism without Trump, on the world's wokest mammy singer, and on investigations into the investigation of the investigation. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful in this our third year. We thank not only our First Month Founding Members from way back in May 2017 but also all those who've joined in recent weeks.

Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts and video Mailboxes, starting with the very first edition, are now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

Whether you prefer Mark in audio or video, he's available in both this weekend: Join him tonight with Walter Kirn, Kat Timpf and Tyrus on "The Greg Gutfeld Show", coast to coast across America at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific.

If you prefer Steyn live in person, we're taking bookings for the Third Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise - a full ten days on the Med with Steyn, Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black, Douglas Murray, John O'Sullivan and more.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you can find more information here. We have two members-only events coming next month, and we've also introduced, for the Steyn fan in your family, a special Gift Membership.