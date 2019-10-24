Putting the Infidel in Infidelity

Ilhan Omar is still bankrolling her boyfriend's firm, because there are no rules for Democrats.

Greetings, and welcome to my post-holiday links!

Stick with me as I drag myself over to the keyboard as we Jews pack away the little Sukkot (Tabernacles) hut, dance around with our holy book and bid adieu to the current holiday season. The next round is not until December, so the plan is to lose the Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot weight in advance of the Chanukah latke and jelly donut season â€“ and well before Passover when, let's be honest, those delicious and tender gentile children baked into the matzos can really pack on the pounds!

Anyway, I digress!

What you really need to focus on is the most recent and typically fabulous live Q&A that Mark did last week. The questions from Mark Steyn Club members were great, and, as they say, timing is everything. It was heartwarming to know that Mark timed the latest Q&A for International Pronoun Day, and you can listen to the whole thing here. Is that guy thoughtful or what?? I meant Mark, not that morose guy in the pronoun jihad police video, by the way.

Now listen, people. Zheeple. Whatever. I know that guy is publicly identifying as a British DCC which apparently stands for Detectivepolicehuman Crazypersontwaddle Codswallop (I think that is the right term now, it's so very hard to stay current). I have to tell you, that it's all a ruse. I have figured out its true identity but don't tell anyone. (Hint: Oatmeal Loving French Blob With 720 Genders.)

OK, OK, that was a bit mean. I regret insulting the Oatmeal Loving Blob (M Chirac, is that you? Have you been reincarnated?), but I'm sure it has a way better sense of humour than DCC "Julie" and probably a more robust love life as well.

Now before we get truly blobbed down, let's look at how mostly insane the world was over the past week. And by insane, I am mostly referring to Canadians re-electing Justin Trudeau. A second term for the other awful Trudeau's son. Glech. By the way, I'm just fine with the electoral rebuke to Scheer. I'd like him to scram, for good, and give way to an actual conservative.

Until such time, I'm staying calm and simply repeating my mantra that Americans elected Obama twice before "we" got Trump, and Carter preceded Reagan so chin up, and buck up folks and away we go!

~

North America:

Ilhan Omar keeps funding her boyfriend. Hubba hubba.

This guy seems nice!

The IRS apologizes for "aggressive scrutiny" of conservative groups. That's one way to paraphrase the Obama weaponization of the IRS.

Feeling optimism in America. Good stuff.

What is it with these idiot men and their porn-star Twitter handles? It is pathetic that someone who is on the national political stage doesn't have the guts to stand behind his own opinions. A binder full of women has more balls than this guy.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The joke that is the British police force, part eleventy gazillion million and fourteen

British teacher jokes about shipping Jewish kids to gas chambers.

Via James Delingpole, an excellent blog post about Brexit and its traitorous opponents.

Jewish lawmaker quits UK Labour party after 55 years due to antisemitism.

~

Europe:

Any word on the destruction of Notre Dame yet? Anything?

A vastly underreported story from the Netherlands, via Instapundit.

~

Middle East:

More Iranian scumbaggery and thuggery here in North America.

The great VDH has thoughts about the Kurds, Syria and Turkey.

~

The Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans (So. Much. Crazy.):

The great Daniel Greenfield on the cultural civil war in America and Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Israeli leftist brags about how she got Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu's chat bot suspended. Obviously nothing to see here.

British police so brave! Taking on transphobic stickers. So butch!

Plus, meet the top cop who wants to police your pronouns, or as I like to call them: shownouns because this is all a bunch of virtue-signalling kabuki theatre.

Meanwhile male-bodied rapists are being imprisoned with women and "women with penises" are sexually assaulting young girls in bathrooms. Who could have predicted that?

Socialist paradise, Venezuela, where people have to eat dogs, now has a seat on the UN Human Rights Council. What could possibly be wrong with that?

Feminine hygiene products are the new Big Trans frontier. You kooks want periods? To paraphrase Henny Youngman, take my period-please! Have we reached peak nutcase yet?

As Donald Trump Jr. rightly puts it: you can never be woke enough.

~

Big Social Media, Free Speech

Some of Mark Zuckerberg's latest, gratuitous free speech pap.

~

Barbarians:

The real story of the Chinese gulags. As a helpful reminder, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau admires these barbarians and their "basic dictatorship".

~

Israel and Jews:

A history of Irving Kristol, the Jewish realist. Pity about his son. Blech.

Another interesting and important thread from McKay Smith about the Holocaust.

Antisemitism's perfect storm.

~

Random:

You know you needed this! How to spot good quality smoked salmon. You're welcome!

In praise of Harold Bloom, RIP.

Some good news: #WaxMyBalls guy will be writing some cheques.

~

Human Grace:

Dad and toddler celebrate cancer-free status in viral video.

Must, must, must read: American Attorney General William P. Barr delivers remarks at Notre Dame law school. Magnificent and inspiring.

Meet Yahya, a Muslim Arab Israeli combat soldier. Amazing.

Single Dad adopts five siblings at once to keep them all together.

Actor Shia LaBeeouf says his co-star with Down Syndrome saved his life.

Now away you go!

