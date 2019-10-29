Image

Mark Steyn

The Socialist Generation

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9820/the-socialist-generation

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" addressed the increasing support of millennials and Generation Z for socialism. Tucker set up the subject:

Then Mark had his say. Click below to watch:

To see the full hour with Tucker please click here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, please join him later today for the second episode in his audio serialization of an Algernon Blackwood supernatural classic, The Wendigo. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be back for a brand new Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet for a full hour starting at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here - and, if you sign up today, we'll send you news of some special members-only events lMark will be hosting in November.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Baghdadi Bagged
  2. A Throuple of Thoughts
  3. Putting the Infidel in Infidelity
  4. Jazz Hands in the SCIF
  5. Bring On the Hologram

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image