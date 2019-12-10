Jews, Jihad and Joe

Oddly, it's less creepy without the actual speech depicted.

Another day, another jihadist attack, this time in America and not Britain. But it seems like we are on repeat with these murderous episodes. We've had London Bridge times two, and now it's Saudi-aviation-student-named-Mohammad-jihading-in-America redux. Mark handled this "Are we too stupid to survive?" question most adroitly. What more could I possibly add without getting banned from the entire internet and every social media platform on the planet?

But enough about Mark in Mad Mark Mode! Let's switch to Most Unwoke Bloke and Interesting Interviewer mode!

Did you catch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show, filmed live in Montreal, in which Mark interviews the great Douglas Murray? First of all, inject these two directly into my veins. Second of all, if the first is not possible, please someone out there, lend a SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother a hand! Please, for the love of sharply dressed, non-leftist, super smart, British-accented men of diverse sexual orientations with stubble, not that I would know anything about that, be moderately obsessed by that, or be even remotely focused on something as trivial as outward appearance instead of inward beauty, just record several more hours of these two talking about whatever/who cares/anything type of things so that I can listen on loop for hours on end.

I could go on, but we have so much ground to cover from my latest explorations of the wild, wild internet over the past week. So yalla, yalla, people! Let's begin.

America:

Trump Smash

"Trump is sort of chemotherapy."

Meet the animator behind the Joe Biden's hairy legs video (safe for work, don't worry).

Notes on the passing of Oberlin plaintiff David Gibson. Read this to get a really good look at how unrelentingly awful the left is, and how the facts of this individual's character are absolutely irrelevant to the incessant and merciless crusade against hardworking, G-d fearing Christians in America.

Fox host Pete Hegseth banned from Twitter for sharing Saudi jihadist's manifesto.

Cool! Rush Limbaugh producer "Bo Snerdley" founds new PAC for black conservatives.

The "secret" Jewish history of the Rockettes. Joooooooz! Again Da Joooooooz!

The Formerly Great Britain:

The rape jihad in Britian, when your daughters are "passed around like meat".

Pat Condell: This is your last chance for Brexit.

Douglas Murray: The failed lesson of the London Bridge attack.

British police priorities: "Nice kids you got there. Would be a real shame if anything happened to them...." What do you do when the deep state, with its infinite resources, targets you and your children? Or as the great VDH puts it: what do we do when our guardians fail us?

Europe:

Germans gotta German.

A depressing look at the free speech issue in Norway.

A dispatch from a Jewish journalist in Sweden.

Israel and Jews:

Sartorial alert! SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother DEFCON 4 Billion Level and **waves to Mark**, if you ever tire of Saville Row, a bit of Saville Row is now in Brooklyn!

Good stuff from Ruthie Blum although the question of why they hate us is really irrelevant. I don't care why they hate us Jews. I don't care about "fighting antisemitism", which is a waste of time, money and effort. I only care about fighting antisemites. We shouldn't ever ask why "they" hate "us", whether Jews, Americans, Christians or whatever. That question puts the onus on the recipient of this kind of deranged, psychotic hatred to "explain" it and legitimizes an expectation for a sane explanation so nuts to that.

Scramble your Kleenex-STAT!! A love story from Auschwitz.

Rest in peace: last living Roman Jewish Holocaust survivor passes away.

Ingrid Maslow, a Holocaust survivor who owed her life to nuns, and her own resourcefulness, passes away. At this juncture, your In House Jewish Mother would urge you to try to find opportunities to listen to Holocaust survivors in your community while they are still with us. Time is fleeting.

Jihad:

An Inconvenient Narrative Fail: Former president of Muslim youth club that aimed to show how Islam is a Religion of Peace charged with terrorism offenses.

Muslim man who stabbed Jews at Amsterdam market ruled unfit to stand trial.

More horrifying details about the poisoning of Robert Spencer in Iceland, and the leftists who got away with it.

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Transbullies and Wokestapo SS get women's speeches cancelled in Scotland.

A pox on the performers and the organizer(s) but especially on any nutcase parent who abuses their child in this way.

Nothing to see here. All in good taste, all because CELEBRATE DIVERSITY OR ELSE, nothing sinister or perverted going on here.

No threats to our children to report nosireeeee.

The Land Down Under:

Australian education system 'crumbling before our eyes' because of emphasis on climate hysteria.

Lord save us from the Helpy People.

Canadian firefighters head to Australia. Maybe our Aussie Mark Steyn Club Members can chime in: are you convinced this is climate and drought related or might it be Wildfire Jihad like what has happened, and not infrequently, in Israel?

Random:

"Expert" nutritional advice can always be counted on for being mostly hooey.

Via the great Blazing Cat Fur: The Mysterious Murdered, Handsome Priest. I won't spoil it for you but I just had a gut feeling about what was coming and I laughed my head off. A very deep, hearty, sinister Zionist Jewish mother guffaw type of thing.

Human Grace:

How "interabled" couple Squirmy and Grubs became an internet sensation.

An 18-year old Brit follows in his paratrooper older brother's footsteps.

The incredible moment a British Columbia teen with Down Syndrome scores the buzzer beating basket!

"Disabled" or "differently abled", the pioneering thoughts of the late Lubavitche Rabbi.

Indiana high school robotics students adapt toys for children with disabilities.

American volunteers continue to bake thousands of cookies for overseas troops, continuing a tradition set up by their late friend.

Local boy brings his entire kindergarten class to his adoption ceremony.

NYPD collects Christmas goodies for deployed war dogs.

Brooklyn man successfully talks down would-be bridge jumper. "I wanted to give him some wisdom that anything in life you can change, that his problems are not worth more than his life."

He makes a village. I absolutely love this. I especially love the perfect inversion of the revoltingly schmaltzy, awful Clinton communist catchphrase. I hope that headline writer gets a raise.

Watch the moment a deaf baby girl gets her hearing aids turned on in the morning.

Rest in peace, brave warrior.

