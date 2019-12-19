Dog-Whistling for Christmas

On Wednesday I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We discussed the pseudo-impeachment America's Democrats voted for yesterday evening. Trump was elected because his voters wanted a disrupter. In attempting to disrupt his disruption and prevent him governing, Democrats are making the whole rotten system the central issue of this election. John and I then moved on to what lessons Canadian Tories can learn from their victorious UK cousins, and the apparently serious question of whether "Merry Christmas!" is a racist alt-right dog-whistle. Click below to listen:

