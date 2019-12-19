Image

Mark Steyn

Dog-Whistling for Christmas

Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/9933/dog-whistling-for-christmas

On Wednesday I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We discussed the pseudo-impeachment America's Democrats voted for yesterday evening. Trump was elected because his voters wanted a disrupter. In attempting to disrupt his disruption and prevent him governing, Democrats are making the whole rotten system the central issue of this election. John and I then moved on to what lessons Canadian Tories can learn from their victorious UK cousins, and the apparently serious question of whether "Merry Christmas!" is a racist alt-right dog-whistle. Click below to listen:

If you like me in audio, I'll be back this evening, Thursday, with the seventh of our Christmas stories by Canada's L M Montgomery.

On the other hand, if you're one of that brave band that enjoys me on camera, I'll be south of the border an hour or so later with Tucker Carlson - and right here this weekend for the 2019 Mark Steyn Christmas Show, including, among our stellar Canadians, rock legend Randy Bachman and peerless jazz artiste Carol Welsman. Don't miss it.

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on September's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join Conrad Black, John O'Sullivan and my other guests on next year's Mediterranean cruise. But don't leave it too late, as the accommodations are more favorably priced the earlier you book.

Looking for a Christmas present with a difference? There's always a Mark Steyn Club gift membership.

Image

~ On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

