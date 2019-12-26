Image

Mark Steyn

'Twas Boxing Day in the Workhouse

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

https://www.steynonline.com/9951/twas-boxing-day-in-the-workhouse

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Happy Boxing Day - or Happy St Stephen's Day (LÃ¡ an DreoilÃ­n) if you're reading this in Dublin, or indeed Catalonia. Alternatively, if you're in America, Happy Thursday. Whatever your preferred December 26th, I hope you had a merry and peaceful Yuletide, and, if you're not yet sated on festive fare, do check out our traditional Christmas cornucopia and this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show. Of the latter Barb Wilson says:

Absolutely loved this!

Thank you, Barb. Andrew Vaccaro adds:

Loved the show, Mark- the 'Baby It's Cold Outside' segment was a riot!

Glad you liked it, Andrew. That scene was fun to do.

As I noted on the radio on Christmas Eve, throughout the English-speaking world, up to and including Quebec and Hong Kong, Boxing Day is a day for putting your feet up, snapping up department-store bargains, or going to your Uncle Herbert's annual Boxing Day sherry party. But, for a hardworking immigrant in an abstemious republic, it means double duty on the airwaves. I'll be starting the day on the curvy couch at mine and the President's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends" - that's live at about 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific. And I'll be ending the day guest-hosting a full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at 12 midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

On Christmas Eve I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level pre-Yule Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. I have to admit the pithiest observations came from listeners. Ann was a runner-up for Most Trenchant Comment of the Day:

You can vote your way into socialism, but you'll have to shoot your way out.

But on balance I'd have to give the prize to Bill from Buffalo:

Democrats are worried that Americans could interfere in the 2020 election.

I was coy about the origins of Boxing Day with a Rush caller on Tuesday, but any landed gentry looking for the perfect Boxing Day gift for your domestic servants are reminded to check out our special Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership - the only box a hardworking footman or housemaid could possibly desire for Boxing Day.

See you on the telly at eight-thirty Eastern.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Boxing Day (Thursday) Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends at 8:30am Eastern Time.

~ Later Mark guest hosts for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Mark Steyn Christmas Show
  2. If an Impeach Tree Falls in the Forest
  3. A Walk on the Wilder Side
  4. Baby, It's Cold Outside
  5. Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.