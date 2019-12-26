'Twas Boxing Day in the Workhouse

Happy Boxing Day - or Happy St Stephen's Day (LÃ¡ an DreoilÃ­n) if you're reading this in Dublin, or indeed Catalonia. Alternatively, if you're in America, Happy Thursday. Whatever your preferred December 26th, I hope you had a merry and peaceful Yuletide, and, if you're not yet sated on festive fare, do check out our traditional Christmas cornucopia and this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show. Of the latter Barb Wilson says:

Absolutely loved this!

Thank you, Barb. Andrew Vaccaro adds:

Loved the show, Mark- the 'Baby It's Cold Outside' segment was a riot!

Glad you liked it, Andrew. That scene was fun to do.

As I noted on the radio on Christmas Eve, throughout the English-speaking world, up to and including Quebec and Hong Kong, Boxing Day is a day for putting your feet up, snapping up department-store bargains, or going to your Uncle Herbert's annual Boxing Day sherry party. But, for a hardworking immigrant in an abstemious republic, it means double duty on the airwaves. I'll be starting the day on the curvy couch at mine and the President's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends" - that's live at about 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific. And I'll be ending the day guest-hosting a full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at 12 midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

On Christmas Eve I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level pre-Yule Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. I have to admit the pithiest observations came from listeners. Ann was a runner-up for Most Trenchant Comment of the Day:

You can vote your way into socialism, but you'll have to shoot your way out.

But on balance I'd have to give the prize to Bill from Buffalo:

Democrats are worried that Americans could interfere in the 2020 election.

I was coy about the origins of Boxing Day with a Rush caller on Tuesday, but any landed gentry looking for the perfect Boxing Day gift for your domestic servants are reminded to check out our special Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership - the only box a hardworking footman or housemaid could possibly desire for Boxing Day.

See you on the telly at eight-thirty Eastern.